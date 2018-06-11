KTLS18: Richard Wilkinson on Inequality - The Enemy Between Us

Published on Jun 11, 2018

In this keynote lecture from the King's Transnational Law Summit 2018, Richard Wilkinson argues that the extent of income inequality in society not only affects many forms of social dysfunction, but that it also has a profound influence on how we relate to each other.



Richard Wilkinson is Professor Emeritus of Social Epidemiology at the University of Nottingham and co-founder of the Equality Trust. In 2009, together with Kate Pickett, he published 'The Spirit Level' which argues that societies with more equal distribution of incomes have better health, fewer social problems such as violence, drug abuse, teenage births, mental illness, obesity, and others, and are more cohesive than ones in which the gap between the rich and poor is greater. In 2018, he and Pickett published their latest book, 'The Inner Level: How More Equal Societies Reduce Stress, Restore Sanity and Improve Everyone’s Wellbeing.'



Follow us and subscribe for interviews and talks with activists, artists, lawyers, and academics from around the world discussing social justice. http://www.transnationallawsummit.org/



--------------------------------

Follow The Dickson Poon School of Law here for more videos and podcasts:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDicksonPo...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KCL_Law

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kcl_law/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/school/the-d...

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/kcl_law

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/t...