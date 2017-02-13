It's so hot in Australia, you can fry an egg on your car

Published on Feb 13, 2017

An Australian police officer fried an egg on the bonnet of his vehicle during the recent heatwave in the Queensland town of Birdsville. A video posted on the Queensland Police Service's Facebook page and has garnered over 3 million views within five days. Birdsville usually records a February maximum of 38 C (100.4), but this year the temperature set a record of top 47.1 C last Sunday (116.78 F).

