Published on May 12, 2017

Greg Louganis, one of the all-time great Olympians, is famous for one strange, painful incident, but what happened to him next?



Discover more surprising Olympic Moments in the "Strangest Moments" series: https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/pla...



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5