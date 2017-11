Published on Nov 23, 2017

Ole Einar Bjorndalen is the winter Olympic athlete with the most medals ever. Still, his first Olympics at Lillehammer 1994, he only finished 36th in the Biathlon 20km individual pursuit and 28th in the sprint, while helping the host Norwegian quartet finish seventh in the men’s relay.



