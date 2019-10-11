Praising China is Selfish and Immoral!

Loading...
Why is it that certain foreigners praise China? What are their reasons and motivations?For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcastsDOCUMENTARY LINKS:Conquering Southern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Conquering Northern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaMail order brides are a bad ideahttps://youtu.be/N52-r5dCcnAFor a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJEA message for Chinese nationalists!https://youtu.be/8YYQcxJ9zDYFor a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaAustralia BELONGS to CHINA!https://youtu.be/lEEeNYXUTvYSupport Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za
