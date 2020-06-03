#OliviaJade #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd

Olivia Jade Posts About Using Her 'White Privilege' To Solve BLM Issues!

Clevver News
4.72M
833 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 3, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#OliviaJade #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd

Just on the heels of the college admission scandal sentencing, Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade is facing more backlash after taking to Instagram to issue a plea to her followers to correct all forms of racism and to utilize their ‘white privilege’.

Hey y’all, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News, and many are now accusing Olivia Jade of being ‘tonedeaf’ on Instagram following the protests in response to George Floyd’s death.

Olivia Jade shared a post to her 1.3 million Instagram followers that attempted to call out racist acts as millions protested the police brutality that George Floyd and many other black citizens have tragically lost their lives from.

· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd
· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/
· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...
· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...
· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/
· Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/
Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B...


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to