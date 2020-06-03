Olivia Jade Posts About Using Her 'White Privilege' To Solve BLM Issues!

Published on Jun 3, 2020

Just on the heels of the college admission scandal sentencing, Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade is facing more backlash after taking to Instagram to issue a plea to her followers to correct all forms of racism and to utilize their ‘white privilege’.



Hey y’all, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News, and many are now accusing Olivia Jade of being ‘tonedeaf’ on Instagram following the protests in response to George Floyd’s death.



Olivia Jade shared a post to her 1.3 million Instagram followers that attempted to call out racist acts as millions protested the police brutality that George Floyd and many other black citizens have tragically lost their lives from.



· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/

· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...

· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...

· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/

· Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B...





