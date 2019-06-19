#PlayeroftheMatch

Erin Cuthbert – Player of the Match – Scotland v Argentina

FIFATV
7.8M
413 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 19, 2019

Erin Cuthbert was on the scoresheet and was awarded the #PlayeroftheMatch presented by Visa for her performance in Scotland’s draw with Argentina at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™.

Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019

More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 http://www.fifa.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to