Catherine Austin Fitts Explains the Financial Coup D'état

Corbett Report Extras
55.1K
16,758 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 17, 2019

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=33017

Catherine Austin Fitts has been following the story of the black budget, the missing trillions, and the back door in the US Treasury for decades. Now, her tireless work on this subject has been published in a comprehensive report from Solari.com, "The Real Game of Missing Money" Volumes 1 and 2. Today James Corbett talks to Fitts about FASAB 56, the missing trillions and the financial coup d'état which has liquidated the wealth of the United States and shipped it out the back door.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to