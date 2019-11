Published on Nov 20, 2019

Shaun White is the athlete who holds the record for the most Olympic Gold Medal by a Snowboarder. We bring you ALL of his Olympic runs from the Winter Games in Torino 2006, Vancouver 2010 and PyeongChang 2018!



