#WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC

Girelli hat-trick sees Italy through to the knockouts | Women’s World Cup Daily

FIFATV
7.8M
1,130 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 15, 2019

A hat-trick from Cristiana Girelli saw Italy progress to the Round of 16 with an impressive 5-0 win over Jamaica, Japan saw off Scotland and England edged past Argentina to secure their place in the knockout phase of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™.

Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement. #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC

Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019

More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

MUSIC:

ANW2487_86_Go Downtown 2
ANW2099_14_Momentum- 7

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to