Girelli hat-trick sees Italy through to the knockouts | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 15, 2019

A hat-trick from Cristiana Girelli saw Italy progress to the Round of 16 with an impressive 5-0 win over Jamaica, Japan saw off Scotland and England edged past Argentina to secure their place in the knockout phase of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™.



Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement. #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC



Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019



More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



MUSIC:



ANW2487_86_Go Downtown 2

ANW2099_14_Momentum- 7