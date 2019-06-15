Girelli hat-trick sees Italy through to the knockouts | Women’s World Cup Daily

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Jun 15, 2019
A hat-trick from Cristiana Girelli saw Italy progress to the Round of 16 with an impressive 5-0 win over Jamaica, Japan saw off Scotland and England edged past Argentina to secure their place in the knockout phase of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™.
Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement. #WWCDAILY#DareToShine#FIFAWWC
Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019