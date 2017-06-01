Published on Jun 1, 2017

» Subscribe to TODAY: http://on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.



Based upon the novel by Agatha Christie



Starring: Tom Bateman, Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom, Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Sergei Polunin



Director: Kenneth Branagh

Produced By: Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Shaefer, Judy Hofflund



» Watch the latest from TODAY: http://bit.ly/LatestTODAY



About: TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive TODAY archival footage & our original web series.



Connect with TODAY Online!

Visit TODAY's Website: http://on.today.com/ReadTODAY

Find TODAY on Facebook: http://on.today.com/LikeTODAY

Follow TODAY on Twitter: http://on.today.com/FollowTODAY

Follow TODAY on Google+: http://on.today.com/PlusTODAY

Follow TODAY on Instagram: http://on.today.com/InstaTODAY

Follow TODAY on Pinterest: http://on.today.com/PinTODAY



'Murder On The Orient Express' Official Trailer (2017) - Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley | TODAY