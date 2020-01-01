Celebrity Engagements & Weddings We Hope To See In 2020!

Published on Jan 1, 2020

Is it just me or has 2019 been full of coupling up and engagements? It seems like every

celeb has a boo and I’m certainly not complaining. We love love!What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and with all the celebs coupling up and getting engaged, there are plenty of weddings to look forward to in 2020.We had so many big weddings this year like Justin and Hailey Bieber’s and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s, but I’m ready for next year’s nuptials.And the first one we HAVE to talk about is Shane Dawson and Ryland Adam’s wedding.The only details we really have about the wedding at the moment is the theme, which Tana Mongeau got out of them during a hang earlier this year.And Tana asked the burning question we’ve all been wanting to ask.A carnival wedding?!Hello, that sounds like a dream. And we all found out that a wedding was in the works for Shane and Ryland back in March when they both took to Twitter to announce news of their engagement and with Shane revealing that he was the one who proposed to Ryland.Shane wrote quote, “He said yes!!!!” with these photos.And now that Shane has launched his makeup collab with Jeffree Star, it feels like things have quieted down a bit for the fiancees.So maybe we will get a Shane/Ryland carnival wedding in 2020, now that’s something to look forward to.Alright, the next wedding we are looking forward to hopefully coming next year is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s.Katy shared the news of their engagement the day after Valentine’s Day this year and captioned her pic “full bloom.”Which is fitting because obviously Orlando’s last name is bloom AND her engagement ring is a flower.I love a little double meaning moment.And according to Billboard, Orlando's proposal was very extravagant.They had an intimate dinner before hopping on a helicopter where he popped the question.And Orlando explained that he took the over-the-top route partially so the two could have some privacy, but also because Katy loves "big moments."So I can only imagine how extravagant their wedding will be.Fingers crossed it’ll happen next year, I’ll be patiently awaiting the content.Another couple that’s sure to have an extra wedding is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, AKA J Lo and A Rod.If her engagement ring is any indication of how extra their wedding we’ll be then, yeah, they will be doing the most.Seriously I could go ice skating on that rock it’s so big.They announced their engagement back in March and weddings take a year ish to plan so we could be seeing a wedding for these two in early 2020.I would be so here for it.Speaking of big rings, The Ace Family’s Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom are also engaged.He got Catherine a ring that looks almost as big as J Lo’s.These two have been involved in a ton of drama this year and Austin’s been caught up in plenty of cheating scandals.So we will definitely be keeping an eye on them to see if we hear any wedding bells ringing for 2020.Another couple who will likely walk down the aisle next year are Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.The Bachelorette alum and Modern Family star got engaged in July and shared the CUTEST pics and captions from the special moment.And Wells made this adorable video wrote quote, “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever.”They’ve since had their proper engagement party, so really a wedding could be any day now. We’re ready for it! And while we’ve been talking about all these engaged couples, there are definitely some couples that aren’t necessarily engaged yet that we’re hoping to see weddings from in the future.Starting with Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler.These two have been together since way back in 2011, so I feel like a wedding could happen at any moment.I also feel like they would be pretty low key about it given they’ve been together for so long.Austin’s got a big year coming up with playing Elvis, so maybe they’ll just go to Vegas and get married by an Elvis impersonator.Hey they wouldn’t be the first celeb couple to do that… we see you Joe and Sophie.I just am obsessed with Vanessa and Austin and love their love.Another couple we’d LOVE to see married next year is Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.If you’re a Swiftie, I’m sure you’ve already spent countless hours trying to figure out of Joe and Taylor are already engaged or married.The couple has been together for around 3 years and many fans thought we’d get some insight on a potential wedding in the Lover album. And she did end up dropping a couple hints.



