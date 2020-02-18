Harry Styles ROBBED At Knifepoint!

Published on Feb 18, 2020

Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint over the weekend by robbers who demanded his money, however, he DID manage to walk away unharmed.



Harry was out in Hampstead in London when a man approached him, pulled out a knife and demanded money from him.



According to The Mirror, Harry was out in Hampstead in London when a man approached him, pulled out a knife and demanded money from him.



The outlet reported that Harry obeyed the man’s orders, then “acted quickly and handed over the cash.”



Although Harry was left ‘shaken up’ by the incident, he was completely unharmed.



The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident, saying, “Police are investigating reports of a knife point robbery. ‘Officers were contacted on Saturday, February 15th regarding the incident which happened at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, February 14th.”



Although investigations are still ongoing, the outlet also confirmed that at this time, there have been no arrests made.



However, the robbery comes just on the heels of Harry’s homeless stalker, Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, dodging jail time, and receiving a restraining order back in October.



Pablo was found guilty of stalking Harry and posting cash and notes through his mailbox and was hit with the restraining order, which bans him from going within 250 meters of Harry and attending any of his shows.



The robber was not identified to be Pablo, buuuut all of this does seem a little too coincidental...



The source also revealed to the outlet QUOTE, “He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”



It hasn’t exactly been an easy month for Harry as just hours later, Harry’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, was found dead at her London home early Saturday morning.



The insider added, “Given how Caroline took her own life the next day, the pressures of a new album and a performance at the Brit Awards this evening, it's fair to say this is the last thing poor old Harry needed.”



Pretty sure ANYONE would understand if Harry decided to bow out of his BRIT Awards performance tonight due to obvious reasons, however, it has been confirmed that he is still set to take the stage.



Harry is nominated for two awards tonight for Male Solo Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year.



Fans and fellow artists alike will undoubtedly be rooting for Harry during tonight’s show.



Although Harry has yet to open up about either incident, we are respecting his privacy during this tough time.



I’m Sussan Mourad with Clevver News, and I’ll see you next time.





