Jenny Compell is 11 years old and the future of Kenyan table tennis. Only 5 years after picking up the sport, this table tennis prodigy competed in the African Games. Her dream is to bring an Olympic Gold to Kenya! Enjoy this Exclusive Interview from the Olympic Channel.



