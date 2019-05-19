Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
#hiphop
Amazing hip hop dance
New China TV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from New China TV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
407K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
571 views
27
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
28
2
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
3
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 19, 2019
Chinese youngsters show off stunning
#hiphop
dance moves
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
TOP 10 Funniest Comedians That Made SIMON COWELL Laugh on AGT & BGT | Got Talent Global
- Duration: 39:40.
Got Talent Global
24,206,288 views
39:40
When Dancers Go GOD MODE | Dance Battle Compilation🔥| les twins,waydi,zyko,baby tight eyez and more
- Duration: 10:24.
Faltu Logic
770,797 views
10:24
Grooms Men Hiphop Wedding Dance
- Duration: 7:08.
Arturo Lorde
3,891,569 views
7:08
African Beasts Alseny and Sekou @ Huntington Beach W/ Strength Project
- Duration: 4:47.
Strength Project
7,795,534 views
4:47
LES TWINS vs. KIDA the GREAT and JABARI TIMMONS | Exhibition Battle, DNA Lounge SF
- Duration: 17:08.
YAKbattles
8,410,126 views
17:08
Top 5 best eagle attacks || the best of eagle attacks on human & Animal's
- Duration: 6:05.
Scientific Factz
1,078,290 views
6:05
Amazing Chinese 7 Years Old Girl Popping Dance on Dance Vision vol.5
- Duration: 10:28.
Vhiphop唯舞
6,324,941 views
10:28
BEST SOLO DANCERS From Got Talent Around The World! | Part 1 | Got Talent Global
- Duration: 11:46.
Got Talent Global
20,127,432 views
11:46
Day 1 | 30 Minute at Home Strength Workout | Clutch Life: Ashley Conrad's 24/7 Fitness Trainer
- Duration: 29:51.
Bodybuilding.com
12,557,274 views
29:51
Must Watch Funny Video 2019 - Comedy Entertainment Video Compilation - Try Not To Laugh 2019
- Duration: 5:23.
Comedy Entertainment
4,046,580 views
5:23
New York - Street Acrobat performance - Central Park - PART 1
- Duration: 20:01.
Kevin Bishop
3,476,925 views
20:01
Tape Face Auditions & Performances | America's Got Talent 2016 Finalist
- Duration: 17:44.
Got Talent Global
132,171,394 views
17:44
Top Strongest Men Ever
- Duration: 12:52.
MR SLAV
245,684 views
12:52
Pitman's own MJ back at it!!
- Duration: 4:31.
Abram Galvez
11,798,050 views
4:31
TOP 5 AMAZING DANCERS | Britain's Got Talent
- Duration: 15:09.
Kevas Music
3,593,746 views
15:09
LEGENDARY BBOY POWERMOVES IN THE WORLD
- Duration: 6:46.
Hype Bboy
11,336,240 views
6:46
Kinjaz - All performances (NBC World of Dance S1)
- Duration: 6:21.
Judeus Samson
2,324,932 views
6:21
Top 10 | GREATEST STREET PERFORMER | Videos !
- Duration: 10:08.
Jixcx
17,156,169 views
10:08
Evolution of Dance: the 80's to Now
- Duration: 4:56.
sivARTtv
8,454,524 views
4:56
POPPIN JOHN X SADECK | STANCE
- Duration: 1:54.
Poppin John SBK
216,980 views
1:54
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...