Lil Huddy's Silence During BLM Movement EXPLAINED!

Published on Jun 5, 2020

Many top Tik Tokkers are using their platforms to speak out on the wrongful death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many more who have tragically lost their lives due to the color of their skin. Chase has previously been criticized for using a racial slur on Snapchat and has since apologized for the incident, so many of his fans were looking at him to speak out during this time. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1miO...



Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/

Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...

Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...

Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/

Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Click here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/





