Migrants see a path the Europe through Melilla, Spain | Dispatch

CBC News: The National
Published on Sep 20, 2018

The CBC's Nahlah Ayed travels to the Morocco-Spain border, a flashpoint for migrants looking for a safe bridge into Europe. However, to get there, they first have to smuggle themselves across a heavily barricaded border. Nahlah joins a Spanish patrol which is monitoring the new route migrants are increasingly choosing since the new Italian government closed access to its ports — a route that has seen a number of violent confrontations in recent weeks.

The National is CBC Television's flagship news program. Airing six days a week, the show delivers news, feature documentaries and analysis from some of Canada's leading journalists.

