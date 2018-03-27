Top 5 women who made history at Rio 2016

Bryony Page, Majlina Kelmendi, Kaori Icho, Simone Manuel and Monica Puig: This is the incredible story of 5 top female Olympians who made history at the Olympic games in Rio 2016.

Discover more fantastic stories of Olympians who overcame incredible difficulties to reach the top of their sports in the "Against All Odds" series: http://bit.do/AgainstAllOddsEN

