Top 5 women who made history at Rio 2016

Published on Mar 27, 2018

Bryony Page, Majlina Kelmendi, Kaori Icho, Simone Manuel and Monica Puig: This is the incredible story of 5 top female Olympians who made history at the Olympic games in Rio 2016.



Discover more fantastic stories of Olympians who overcame incredible difficulties to reach the top of their sports in the "Against All Odds" series: http://bit.do/AgainstAllOddsEN



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com