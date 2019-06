Published on Jun 14, 2019

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in court on Friday. Top independent journalists from the world over flocked to UK to cover his trial. Rick Sanchez explains what’s at stake. We’ll also hear from acclaimed documentarian John Pilger. Then host of “On Contact” Chris Hedges joins live from London, UK to discuss the case against Assange.









