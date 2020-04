Published on Apr 15, 2020

Last week, federal prosecutors released the rowing photos they claim Lori Loughlin submitted to get her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into USC, and now sources are saying Olivia and Isabella are ‘mortified’ over these pics.



Alright, so just to catch you up on where we are at with this varsity blues scandal, last month Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli requested to dismiss their entire case.





