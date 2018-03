Published on Mar 16, 2018

RT America's Anya Parampil reports on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rise to power in this exclusive documentary special. Parampil explores his corruption scandals, his rise to power, and speaks with Israelis and Palestinians to ask: Is Netanyahu a Prime or Crime Minister?



