Hong Kong’s New Nightmare | China to Execute Australian Citizen

Published on Jun 20, 2020

China's new National Security Law being pushed on Hong Kong would make extradition to China possible. Carrie Lam supports it. China is planning to execute an Australian citizen Karm Gilespie as Australia ponders tariffs over the coronavirus pandemic cover up. Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been charged with spying in China. And Taiwan has to chase out Chinese fighter jets for the third time in a week. Add to all this the border conflict turned deadly with India, and it seems like China is pushing for war. That and more on this week's China news headlines!

