Anatomy of a Marathon Runner: How does Desiree Linden Keep on Running?

Published on Jun 21, 2020

We studied the physique of Olympic marathoner and 2018 Boston Marathon Champion Desiree Linden to understand what powers her to run those 42.195 kilometers.
With the help of fellow Olympian Lolo Jones, each episode of our sports science original series Anatomy of studies the powers and physiques of an elite athlete to find out what makes them special in their sport.

Learn about the physiology of Olympians in our sports science series 'Anatomy Of': http://oly.ch/AnatomyEN

