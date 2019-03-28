Hashtag Ryan: Part eFootball athlete, part scholar

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Mar 28, 2019
With any sports professional, what we see when they compete is only a small fraction of their life. While much of their time is geared towards performing at their best in those moments, there can be plenty going on behind the scenes that conflicts with those sporting goals.
Ryan Pessoa - better known as Hashtag Ryan - is balancing eSports and laying down the foundations of a future career as a financial adviser. Read more here: https://fifa.to/2lQfllO5pV