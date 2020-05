Published on May 12, 2020

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock dropped a major bomb on her bandmate Perrie Edwards after flashing an engagement ring via FaceTime, so could a Zoom wedding be in the band’s future?!





After being in talks of getting engaged soon and having to put all her fairytale plans on hold due to being cooped up in isolation, it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise hearing that Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s pro-soccer player boyfriend Andre Gray decided to pull the trigger and propose.





