Three Chinese Tofu Frying Techniques

Published on Jul 2, 2019

Today we wanted to show you how to fry tofu three ways. We'll show you: (1) How to pan-fry tofu, using Tieban Street Food-style tofu (2) How to deep-fry tofu, using Teochew Puning fried tofu and (3) how to stir-fry tofu, using Sichuan Jiachang tofu (er... kind of, really it's frying + stir-frying + simmering).



We're about to head out on a trip over to the Jiangnan area, so the Reddit post'll be a day late. Sorry about that, I just really want to do a good job with it. It'll be posted at the normal time (~8AM EST), but on Thursday, 7/4 (oh wait, that's America day. I'm sure people'll be more interesting in chatting about grilling and such. Hmm... maybe I'll post/link it here from Patreon first, then post to Reddit 7/5).





And check out our Patreon if you'd like to support the project!



http://www.patreon.com/ChineseCooking...



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free

https://soundcloud.com/broke-for-free



ABOUT US

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Tuesday (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shenzhen, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last eleven years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!