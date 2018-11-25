Ghana v Mexico - FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2018™ - Quarter-Final

Loading...
Mexico advanced to their first-ever FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semi-final, defeating Ghana 4-2 on penalties as the match finished 2-2 at the end of the 90 minutes. More match highlights:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... More from Uruguay 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Follow all the action from Uruguay across the FIFA Platforms:👉http://www.youtube.com/fifa👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswor...👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup👉 fifa.com/womensworldcup
