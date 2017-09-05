The extraordinary story of Paraguay’s Salvador Cabañas

FIFATV
1.7M
307 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 5, 2017

Salvador Cabañas was a rising star of Paraguayan football before a tragic event cut his career short. FIFA Football traveled to South America to hear his extraordinary story first hand.

To see all the latest news on The Best FIFA Awards 2017:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:
http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels
www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
www.twitter.com/fifacom

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to