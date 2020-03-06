Corona isolation and treatment center set up in Kenya

Published on Mar 6, 2020

The Government of Kenya officially launched the Mbagathi hospital first isolation and treatment centre on Friday.

Led by the ministry of health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe who is also Chair of multi agency task force on corona virus, the government reassured Kenyans that all measures are in place in case of transmissions of the virus. The ministry of health through its surveillance has been able to pick up 21 alerts with 9 near case definitions that all tested negative for the disease. However Kenya continues to place measures in preparation.