Corona isolation and treatment center set up in Kenya

New China TV
674K
200 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 6, 2020

The Government of Kenya officially launched the Mbagathi hospital first isolation and treatment centre on Friday.
Led by the ministry of health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe who is also Chair of multi agency task force on corona virus, the government reassured Kenyans that all measures are in place in case of transmissions of the virus. The ministry of health through its surveillance has been able to pick up 21 alerts with 9 near case definitions that all tested negative for the disease. However Kenya continues to place measures in preparation.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to