Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez & Niall Horan Among WILDEST Hookups Of 2019!

Published on Dec 31, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

AHHH 20-19 the year of wild celebrity hookups that we never knew we needed until, well 20-19! It was a hot, fast and intense year of flings and in-between things! Let’s look back on this year’s wildest hookups! What’s going on, I‘m Maddie Conklin back here on Clevver News and when I say 2019 went by in the blink of an eye… it was the hook-ups of 2019 that went by even faster! One day celebs are stirring up insane dating headlines and the next day they’re onto someone new! And in the tune of moving on quickly from partners, I think it’s only natural that we begin this round-up of wild hookups with Miley Cyrus! While some may say she’s had the best year of her life… I’m sure the couple of celebs she was with are feeling a BIT different… possibly even a bit sad! Miley was married to Liam Hemsworth after a decade of being on-and-off. They got married in Nashville at her home in December of 2018… and rocked our worlds in August when their separation and subsequent divorce was announced! TMZ announced the separation on August 10th. A rep for Miley told People Mag, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."Near hours after that news was announced pictures of Miley cuddling up with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, on a yacht in Europe popped up! They were kissing, cuddling and acting like a full-blown couple! Miley and Kaitlynn hit this relationship at lightning speed and made their relationship debut at the VMAs in late august! Here Miley performed her gut-wrenching song “Slide Away” which many think was about her broken and tumultuous relationship with Liam! Reports say Miley and Kaitlynn were showing off PDA backstage before and after the performance! They were then seen hitting up VMAs after parties with Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus! SO… to say it moved fast is an understatement. And just as quick as this hookup started… it ended! Nearly a month went by before Miley pulled the plug on THIS relationship and was quite literally on to the next one! Enter Aussie singer, Cody Simpson! The two were spotted making out at a restaurant in LA in October, from there it’s been nothing but Instagram stories, posts and social media love! Cody even wrote a song for Miley and they did a couples costume for halloween. If that doesn’t scream relationship, IDK what does. It’s been over a month and the two are still going strong… surprise, surprise! We will see if it lasts through 2020 or if we will get another ballad about “sliding away.” Our next wild hookup or should I say rumored hookup comes in the form of Selena Gomez and Niall Horan! These two aren’t new to dating rumors! They were linked together back in 2015 after reportedly making out all night at Jenna Dewan’s birthday bash. Neither Sel nor Niall confirmed this, but there were always whispers going around about their relationship! After those 2015 rumors died down, both Niall and Selena got involved with other people and Selena broke up with Bieber once and for all… the rumors reignited. It all started after Niall and Selena were spotted in an IG together… mind you it was a group photo of 8 people, BUTTT niall and sel were standing next to each other and he had his arm around her! AND despite sources saying the two are JUST FRIENDS… days after this picture was taken, Selena was seen going into Nialls house with ice cream and a fruit basket! Okay now that is a little SUSS!! And to add more fuel to this fire, the two showed each other love on Instagram, which if you don’t know by 2019 that social media shoutouts and support aren’t signs of something more than just friends going on… NEWSFLASH… they are! Another old couple that possibly rekindled their romance even if for a night… Kylie Jenner and Tyga! Yes, I know, I know… Kylie adamantly denied any 2AM date with Tyga, but it is very telling that the two were spotted on not one but two occasions together right after her breakup with Travis Scott! Kylie was spotted at a recording studio where Tyga happened to be in the wee hours of October 3rd, which set the internet ablaze! Kylie claims she was dropping off her friends… but we keep asking… if you were dropping off friends, why did you have to get out of the car and walk inside sis??? Once headlines started reporting the two were back to hooking up, Kylie took to Twitter to try and diffuse the situation.



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad