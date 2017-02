Published on Feb 25, 2017

With the help of Slovenian Olympic cross-country skier Vesna Fabjan, PWG discovers the dry-land exercise drills that cross-country skiers endure while gearing up for the season. Can he endure the challenge?



Checkout the full "Hitting the Wall" series with YouTubers PWG, Brandon "Buff Dudes" White and Susana Yabar:

https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/pla...



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5