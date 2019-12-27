Kylie Jenner's Split From Travis Scott, Justin Timberlake Cheating & More Shocking Moments of 2019!

Published on Dec 27, 2019

2019 was a doozy for celebrities. Between the hookups, breakups, scandals, and just plain weirdness, we’re leaving this decade with TONS to talk about.Happy Holidays! I’m Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and we thought we’d get ready for the new year by counting down the top ten most shocking moments of 2019 -- and let me tell you, this was a tough list to make! SO many celeb moments that made our eyes widen happened this year! Are you ready to take a walk down memory lane? Let’s kick it off with a scandal that actually happened pretty recently. We were SHOCKED to discover that one of our beloved Hollywood couples could be on the rocks when Justin Timberlake was caught holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright during a drunken night in New Orleans. Both parties denied any affair, and JT issued an apology to his wife of seven years, Jessica Biel. He started by saying he likes to stay away from gossip as much as he can and that he “ should have known better, he wrote on instagram. This is not the example I want to set for my son.” Speaking of gossip…..This moment from the 2019 Oscars got EVERYONE talking about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper! Were the “A Star is Born” lovers an item in real life? Were they cheating on their respective partners? They said no but….. Not long after the Oscars, both their longtime relationships fizzled. Bradley and model Irina Shayk called it quits after four years and a daughter together. Gaga and fiance Christian Carino called off their engagement. And while both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper both have since clarified there was never anything romantic going ob between them, it still was one of the most shocking moments of 2019.The celeb world all came together over another shocking moment: ASAP Rocky was imprisoned in Sweden after a street fight.

The bizarre case had many of ASAP’s high profile friends calling for the rapper’s release including Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Kendall Jenner. Even President Donald Trump got involved!ASAP was eventually convicted of assault, but was released from prison without further jail time and returned to the United States. Moving on some shocking news from the Kardashian-West family, both Kim and Kanye announced some pretty surprising career changes. After getting very involved in U.S. prison reform, Kim announced that she’s studying to become a lawyer. That’s quite a shift in career goals!There were big changes for Kim’s husband Kanye, too.

After leading his own Sunday Service for several months, Kanye released “Jesus is King,” a gospel album. The Kardashian-West household sure went through some growth in 2019!Speaking of growth, Nicki Minaj shocked fans with her own personal developments this year. In September, the rapper made this announcement via Twitter:“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”Just a month later, she married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Petty, and has been very vocal about wanting to have a baby. But the whole retirement thing seems to be up in the air as Nicki can’t seem to stay away from releasing music… Kylie Jenner also had a pretty shocking year. The reality star made headlines when Forbes announced she was the youngest self-made billionaire, ever… And she built her fortune in just three years thanks to Kylie Cosmetics.Kylie’s personal life also made headlines when she and Travis Scott announced their breakup. But both the reality star and rapper swear they’re still friends and are focused on co-parenting their adorable daughter, Stormi, who turns two in February. Another breakup that sent shockwaves through Hollywood… Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce just 8 months after saying “I do.” Not to mention, their decade long relationship before getting married. After the divorce announcement, Miley continued to shock us all with her brief, but juicy fling with Kaitlyn Carter, and then PDA filled current relationship with Cody Simpson. Alright guys, we’re in the homestretch with our top three most shocking celeb moments of the year! Any guesses?? Well, this list certainly wouldn’t be complete without Taylor Swift, who was the most shocked to learn that the majority of her life’s work now belongs to Celebrity music manager Scooter Braun. It all happened when her former label, Big Machine was sold. The sale sent Taylor into an all out war with Scooter, which included Taylor almost not being able to perform any of her past songs at the 2019 American Music Awards. It all worked out, but the issue is certainly not resolved.





