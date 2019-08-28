Is it Possible? | Trailer | Olympic Channel

Olympic
3.7M
1,632 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 28, 2019

Is it possible for figure skaters to complete a quintuple jump? And a perfect BMX lap? To swim 200m breaststroke in under 2 minutes? For a Paralympian to run 100m under 10 seconds?

This series explores if it is possible to conquer some of the sports’ final frontiers and who might achieve such superhuman feats: http://bit.ly/Possible_EN

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to