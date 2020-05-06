#AshleyBenson #CaraDelevingne #AshleyAndCara

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson SPLIT UP!

Clevver News
Published on May 6, 2020

With all the shocking celebrity news these last couple months, this is one we didn’t see coming. According to multiple reports, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson broke up in April and we honestly weren’t prepared for this kind of heartbreak right now.

What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and since we all started social distancing celebrity news has been more surprising than ever.

We found out Gigi Hadid is pregnant with Zayn’s baby, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s age old feud reignited, and Brittany Spears even revealed that she set her house on fire.


