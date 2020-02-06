Noah Schnapp Loves Zendaya & Trying To Replace Tom Holland In 'Spider-Man'!

Published on Feb 6, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Noah Schnapp is ready to be Spiderman and he has many reasons why he wants to take over the iconic role, including his love for Zendaya. And honestly, same Noah, we see you.



What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and Noah Schnapp just revealed one of his all time career goals.



We all know he’s already had a TON of success at only 15 years old, starring in shows like Stranger Things, but he’s got some very specific dreams.



Noah spoke to BUILD about hoping to bring some of his favorite characters to life with live-action opportunities, especially Spider-Man.



And there are many reasons why he’d like to take over this iconic role, but all of us, including Noah, know there’s someone else who currently plays Spider-Man.



But there’s another significant reason why Noah is interested in the role.



So yeah, it definitely doesn’t hurt that Z plays MJ in the movies and Noah is a big fan of Z and I think we all can agree that Zendaya would be a dream co-star.



And this isn't the first time that Noah revealed that he just might have a little crush on Zendaya.



He previously mentioned that he would've loved to meet Zendaya at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.



And while the two may not have met that night, they did get a chance to hang out at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, where they posed for some pics and seemed to have a really good convo during the show.



And with the way superhero movies work now with all these multiverses, it’s possible Noah could act alongside Zendaya.



Noah actually has the whole timeline mapped out.



Seriously, he has a whole plan, clearly he isn’t messing around.



He said quote, “I did the math… when Andrew Garfield retired Spiderman and Tom Holland took the role, the time that Andrew Garfield had in the role is the same distance from when Tom Holland started Spiderman to my age now. So if it all works out, Tom Holland will retire at the same time that I turn his age now and then I’ll be Spiderman.”



Like I said, he has it all figured out.



And fans know that Noah is a die hard fan.



I mean they’ve shared videos of him like this writing quote, “spiderman is shaking @noah_schnapp”



And now, some fans are already speculating that Noah could possibly be making a cameo on the currently untitled Spider-Man 3 project.



One person wrote quote, “does anyone else think that Noah Schnapp could be making a cameo in the new spider man movie? the way he talks about it makes me think he totally could be #MarvelStudios”



Another said quote, “okay, but if Noah Schnapp and Anna Cathcart get to be in a cameo for Spiderman 3, then @BuckinghamLilia also has to be included cause she loves tom so much also and Anna is one of her best friends. They can be the trio that gets to cameo in Spiderman3. the iconic trio”



And another just simply wrote quote, “hi @MarvelStudios when can @noah_schnapp play spiderman?”



So who knows, Noah could be acting alongside Zendaya sooner than we think.



Are you already shipping Noah to take over Tom Holland’s place as ‘Spider-Man’? Do you think he’s play a great spider man?

Let me know down in the comments below.



After that, why don’t you dive into more Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news.



Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad