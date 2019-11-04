Brennan's plot to takeover US gov't, mole placed in Trump White House

Published on Nov 4, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 358.



The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss more news breaking in the Ukrainegate hoax, where "whistleblower" Eric Ciaramella appears to have been acting on behalf of former CIA director John Brennan as a essentially a spy within the Trump White House.



In April of 2019, Dan Bongino’s had figured out that disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok and his lover Lisa Page, were messaging one another about developing sources to spy within the White House...talking about sending a "CI" guy, and worried about outing “Charlie.”



Bongino believes that Strzok and Page were referencing Ciaramella as being a "Confidential Informant" (CI), or spy. Bongino notes that Paul Sperry may have dropped a hint in the way he included a "pronunciation note" regarding the whistleblower's name (pronounced char-a-MEL-ah) may have referred to "Charlie" in the Strzok/Page texts.



