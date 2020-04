Daily Reading for Saturday, April 25th, 2020 HD

Published on Apr 23, 2020

Reading 1, First Peter 5:5-14

5 In the same way, younger people, be subject to the elders. Humility towards one another must be the garment you all wear constantly, because God opposes the proud but accords his favour to the humble.



6 Bow down, then, before the power of God now, so that he may raise you up in due time;



7 unload all your burden on to him, since he is concerned about you.



8 Keep sober and alert, because your enemy the devil is on the prowl like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour.



9 Stand up to him, strong in faith and in the knowledge that it is the same kind of suffering that the community of your brothers throughout the world is undergoing.



10 You will have to suffer only for a little while: the God of all grace who called you to eternal glory in Christ will restore you, he will confirm, strengthen and support you.



11 His power lasts for ever and ever. Amen.



12 I write these few words to you through Silvanus, who is a trustworthy brother, to encourage you and attest that this is the true grace of God. Stand firm in it!



13 Your sister in Babylon, who is with you among the chosen, sends you greetings; so does my son, Mark.



14 Greet one another with a kiss of love. Peace to you all who are in Christ.





Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 89:2-3, 6-7, 16-17

2 for you have said: love is built to last for ever, you have fixed your constancy firm in the heavens.



3 'I have made a covenant with my Chosen One, sworn an oath to my servant David:



6 Who in the skies can compare with Yahweh? Who among the sons of god can rival him?



7 God, awesome in the assembly of holy ones, great and dreaded among all who surround him,



16 In your name they rejoice all day long, by your saving justice they are raised up.



17 You are the flower of their strength, by your favour our strength is triumphant;





Gospel, Mark 16:15-20

15 And he said to them, 'Go out to the whole world; proclaim the gospel to all creation.



16 Whoever believes and is baptised will be saved; whoever does not believe will be condemned.



17 These are the signs that will be associated with believers: in my name they will cast out devils; they will have the gift of tongues;



18 they will pick up snakes in their hands and be unharmed should they drink deadly poison; they will lay their hands on the sick, who will recover.'



19 And so the Lord Jesus, after he had spoken to them, was taken up into heaven; there at the right hand of God he took his place,



20 while they, going out, preached everywhere, the Lord working with them and confirming the word by the signs that accompanied it.



