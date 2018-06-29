FIFA Legends give the inside story on the Group Stage!

Published on Jun 29, 2018

We sat down with six FIFA Legends to find out what their key moments were from the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Do you agree? And if not, what do you think the key moments were?

