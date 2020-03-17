Billie Eilish Calls Out Irresponsible People After Coronavirus Worsens!

Published on Mar 17, 2020

While millions of people around the world are taking precautions in order to stop the spreading of Coronavirus, others aren’t quite understanding the gravity of the situation, to which Billie Eilish is here to shed a little light on how important it is to steer clear from any public interaction.



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News, and when it comes to taking extreme measures in helping stop the spread of a contagious virus, celebs are just like us.



Hundreds of artists and celebrities have cancelled shows, public appearances and meetups in order to help contain the outbreak, but when a select few decide not to participate in taking extreme measures, we’ve got a slight problem on our hands.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/





