How to Stop Car Windows from Steaming Up

Published on Feb 19, 2015

How to Defog your Car Windows, Learn how to defog your windows. I test RainX and home remedies to see what works best. I use RainX, shaving cream, baby shampoo, potatoes, and hand sanitizer to see which ones really work to defog your windshield. For SCUBA diving, I use baby shampoo and old timers mention potatoes, but I think I will be using shaving cream for now on!



Here is my Newest Defog Mythbusting video where I test different house-hold products: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-Iwm...



RainX Defogger: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000...

Shaving Cream I used: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B001...



**If the video was helpful, remember to give it a "thumbs up" and consider subscribing. New videos every Thursday**



-Website: https://www.ChrisFixed.com

-Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chrisfix8

-Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChrisFixed

-Instagram: https://instagram.com/chrisfixit

-Subscribe Here: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...

-YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/ChrisFix



Disclaimer:

Due to factors beyond the control of ChrisFix, I cannot guarantee against improper use or unauthorized modifications of this information. ChrisFix assumes no liability for property damage or injury incurred as a result of any of the information contained in this video. Use this information at your own risk. ChrisFix recommends safe practices when working on vehicles and or with tools seen or implied in this video. Due to factors beyond the control of ChrisFix, no information contained in this video shall create any expressed or implied warranty or guarantee of any particular result. Any injury, damage, or loss that may result from improper use of these tools, equipment, or from the information contained in this video is the sole responsibility of the user and not ChrisFix.