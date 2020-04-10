Netflix Launches New Live Show With EVERYONE You Love!

Published on Apr 10, 2020

Netflix and Instagram are teaming up to find creative ways to put out new content while we are all social distancing and hanging at home. And you’re not gonna wanna miss their new series starring Noah Centineo, Joey King, Lana Condor, Ross Butler, and more!





And we’re here to bring you the best news you’re gonna hear all day. Netflix just launched a new Instagram Live show starring literally all of our favorite Netflix stars.



According to Variety, the new weekly series is called “Wanna Talk About It” and in it, each star will discuss the importance of self care during this challenging time with mental health experts.



So if you were missing your favorite celebs and/or needed an occasional little pick me up, this sounds like it’s going to be the show you didn’t know you needed.





