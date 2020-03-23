Egypt's mosques, churches suspend mass prayers for 2 weeks over COVID-19

Published on Mar 23, 2020

Egypt suspended mass prayers in mosques and churches on Saturday for 2 weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The government said the decision came in line with the Islamic Law and the national interests.

Egypt's top Sunni Islamic institution, Al-Azhar, has previously allowed halting the Muslim congregational prayers.

Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church also decided on Saturday to halt mass prayers at all churches for 2 weeks.

On the same day, Egypt shut down all tourist attractions till March 31 for sterilization to fight the spread of COVID-19.