Egypt's mosques, churches suspend mass prayers for 2 weeks over COVID-19

New China TV
747K
180 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 23, 2020

Egypt suspended mass prayers in mosques and churches on Saturday for 2 weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The government said the decision came in line with the Islamic Law and the national interests.
Egypt's top Sunni Islamic institution, Al-Azhar, has previously allowed halting the Muslim congregational prayers.
Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church also decided on Saturday to halt mass prayers at all churches for 2 weeks.
On the same day, Egypt shut down all tourist attractions till March 31 for sterilization to fight the spread of COVID-19.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to