Lady Gaga ADDRESSES 'Chromatica' Leak!

Published on Apr 23, 2020

#LadyGaga #Chromatica #BLACKPINK



It looks like someone forgot to tell Target about Lady Gaga’s album release being delayed because fans caught their exclusive listing of Chromatica online, which included the highly anticipated tracklist and some all-star collaborations.



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the latest news updates you need to know and we’ve all been waiting for Lady Gaga’s album Chromatica for years now.



Ever since her last album was released, fans have been counting down the days until LG6.





