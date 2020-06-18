17 year-old Noah Lyles wins Youth Olympic 200m Gold | Throwback Thursday

Published on Jun 18, 2020

We take a look back at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China, where the star of Noah Lyles, a 17-year-old sprinter from the United States, shone for the first time in the 200 meters competition. With a sensational time of 20.80, Lyles won his first Gold medal. Enjoy watching!



What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



