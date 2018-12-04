COMING SOON - FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ - Watch the DRAW LIVE !

The year 2018 may be drawing to a close, but one of its most exciting moments is still to come: the Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ will be held on 8 December 2018 in Paris! Anticipation is growing among not just the participating teams but also fans from all over the world. Football lovers cannot wait to find out who their country has been drawn against, and in which cities they will be able to watch the matches.
The DRAW ceremony will be LIVE on FIFA on YouTube, starting at 1800 CET.
Please kindly note that the live streaming will not be available in the following territories : France, Australia, China PR, Netherlands, Israel, United Kingdom, Sweden, Iceland, Finland, Germany and Norway.