Published on Dec 11, 2017

2017 was a great year for Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as he guided the side to the La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles. As Real prepare to begin the defence of their Club World Cup title, enjoy this FIFA Football feature profiling the French coach.



To see more features from the FIFA Football archive:



