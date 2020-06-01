Lana Del Rey Criticized For Exposing Protestors & Looting On Social Media

Published on Jun 1, 2020

After landing herself in hot water last week, Lana Del Rey is once again facing backlash, this time for posting videos of violence and looting during last weekend’s protests, as fellow celebs and fans urge her to stop.



In wake of the nation-wide response to George Floyd’s death last week, Lana, like many celebrities, took part in the protests happening around the world to support the Black Lives Matter movement and seek justice for George Floyd and the MANY other victims of police brutality.





