Published on Apr 28, 2020

An Israeli airstrike in Damascus countryside killed 3 civilians and wounded 4 others on Monday

One child was among those wounded when shrapnel from Israeli missiles fell on houses in the area.

The Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles, which were fired from the Lebanese airspace, before reaching their targets.

Israel has carried out many missile attacks during the Syrian war, claiming it's targeting Iran’s positions in Syria.