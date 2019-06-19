Hong Kong: The Frontline Battle Against China | Protests Against Carrie Lam Extradition Bill

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Jun 19, 2019
Hong Kong is the frontline battleground against the Chinese Communist Party. That's according to Baggio Leung, an Umbrella Movement leader and democratically elected legislator that was purged for his democratic leanings. He spoke to us just a few days after the 2 million person strong Hong Kong protests against the extradition bill pushed by Carrie Lam and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.