Published on Dec 28, 2019

The incredible journey of India’s top archer from a childhood born in poverty to competing on the world’s highest stages. Though Rio ultimately ended in disappointment for Deepika Kumari, she’s not done yet. Meet India’s top archer Deepika Kumari.



